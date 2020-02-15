MTC services via radial road is poor, say Kovilambakkam residents

Residents of Kovilambakkam and S. Kolathur, neighbourhoods located along Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam 200-Feet Radial Road, find that Metropolitan Transport Corporation services plying through this stretch are poor. At present only a few services are operated on this road. They include 91 (Thiruvanmiyur and Tambaram); 91V (Thiruvanmiyur and Vandalur) and 91 A (Thiruvanmiyur and Hasthinapuram).

Residents point out that services R21(Thiruvanmiyur and Perungalathur); V21 (Guduvanchery and Thiruvanmiyur); 51F (Sunnambu Kolathur and T. Nagar); V151 (East Tambaram and T. Nagar) were plying through the radial road until a few years ago. Now, the routes of V151 and 51F skip the radial road are they are diverted through Velachery and Madipakkam. The services of R21 and V21 have been terminated.

“In spite of repeated requests to the MTC, the services have not been restored. If we need to go to T. Nagar, we have to go Pallikaranai and board services 5A (East Tambaram and T. Nagar) and M51V (Kolathur and T Nagar),” says M. Karthik, a resident of S.Kolthur.

Residents also request that more number of buses should be dedicated for the services: 91, 91V and 91A as they are always found overcrowded, especially during the rush-hour. They also seek introduction of services to Chennai Central and Koyambedu from terminuses at Medavakkam Koot Road or Keezhkattalai