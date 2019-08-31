MTC seizes over 200 fake students bus passes

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) seized over 200 fake students bus passes during a mass inspection involving 300 officials in various spots in the city.

In a press release, MTC said during the checking conducted on August 28, commuters were found to be travelling with fake students passes and outdated monthly passes. More than 200 such cases were detected and strict police action has been initiated.

The MTC plans to conduct similar mass checks regularly in the coming weeks. The MTC has been receiving regular complaints about students passes being misused and during an inspection at the Red Hills bus terminus, a commuter was found to be travelling using a fake student’s pass.

Source traced

Based on the enquiry , it was found out that a photo studio was involved in creating these bogus passes using a colour photocopy machine and was selling them.

The Transport Corporation officials filed a police complaint against the owner of the studio, based on which action has been taken.