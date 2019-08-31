Chennai

MTC seizes over 200 fake students bus passes

more-in

Mass inspection conducted in city

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) seized over 200 fake students bus passes during a mass inspection involving 300 officials in various spots in the city.

In a press release, MTC said during the checking conducted on August 28, commuters were found to be travelling with fake students passes and outdated monthly passes. More than 200 such cases were detected and strict police action has been initiated.

The MTC plans to conduct similar mass checks regularly in the coming weeks. The MTC has been receiving regular complaints about students passes being misused and during an inspection at the Red Hills bus terminus, a commuter was found to be travelling using a fake student’s pass.

Source traced

Based on the enquiry , it was found out that a photo studio was involved in creating these bogus passes using a colour photocopy machine and was selling them.

The Transport Corporation officials filed a police complaint against the owner of the studio, based on which action has been taken.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 31, 2019 7:09:36 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mtc-seizes-over-200-fake-students-bus-passes/article29303948.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY