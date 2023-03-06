MTC looks for a consultant for selection of private bus operator in Chennai; Minister says government is studying feasibility

March 06, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

Is the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) going to allow private buses in Chennai?

While the MTC is required to contract a thousand buses by the year 2025 under the Disbursement Linked Results agreed under the Chennai Sustainable Urban Services Program (C-SUSP), State Transport Minister S.S. Sivasankar on Monday said the decision (to operate private buses) rests with the government. “It will be in the interests of the people and transport staff,” he assured.

“The World Bank should provide a report to the government. The pros and cons of private bus service in the city will be studied. It will take three months. Afterwards, consultation will be held on operation of private buses on high-demand routes before a decision is taken,” he told reporters at the Secretariat.

Urging the transport unions not to protest, he said the MTC staff will not be affected as the present fleet will continue. He also promised that the bus ticket concessions for women, students and senior citizens, will not be affected.

According to publicly available documents, the MTC is required to contract buses equivalent to service capacity of 500 buses by the year 2023 on performance based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) and another 500 buses by year 2025.

The Tamil Nadu government, through its Finance Department, is implementing the Chennai City Partnership and the C-SUSP —focusing on the institutional and financial changes that can drive significant improvements in urban service delivery.

The programme is being implemented as a programme-for-results operation of the World Bank and involves financing of USD 150 million each from IBRD (International Bank for Reconstruction and Development), and AIIB (Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank), which should be released by the bank upon achievement of disbursement linked results. The Tamil Nadu Infrastructure Development Board (TNIDB) is designated as the Program Management Unit (PMU) for the Chennai City Partnership (CCP) and oversees its implementation.

“GCC method is already being implemented in Delhi and Kerala. There will be no private routes. The government will have control over the operations, even if it is implemented,” the Minister said.

The controversy began after a tender was floated on March 1, on behalf of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation inviting Request for Proposal (RFP) for selection of consultant as transaction advisor for selecting a bus service operator for the MTC.

As MTC is required to contract buses equivalent to service capacity of 500 buses by the year 2023 on performance based Gross Cost Contract (GCC) and another 500 buses by year 2025, it is in the process of appointing consulting entities / firms as a Transaction Advisor (TA) for procuring 500 Buses on Gross Cost Contract (GCC) basis to be operated in Chennai and to provide contract management support to MTC for a limited period of time, the RFP document says.

The pre-proposal meeting was scheduled for March 7 and the technical proposal was to be opened on March 28.

