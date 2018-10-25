MTC launches special buses to Madhavaram

In view of the heavy rush expected for Deepavali, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has started two special buses to the newly inaugurated Madhavaram bus terminus. Bus services will be operated from the Dr. MGR Bus Terminus (formerly CMBT) in Koyambedu.

A senior MTC official said the Madhavaram bus terminus had become an important terminus in the city, as all Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka-bound buses were being operated from this terminus.

Decongestion plan

To decongest the Jawaharlal Nehru Salai and the GST Road, the State Transport Department has planned to temporarily divert all long distance buses to the Outer Ring Road for three days during Deepavali.

These long distance buses proceeding from Koyambedu include those operated to Mayiladithurai, Tiruchi, Nagapattinam, Velankanni and Kanyakumari.

Special buses for Deepavali will be operated from six bus terminals — Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Bus Terminus (CMBT) in Koyambedu, Tambaram Sanatorium, Tambaram railway station bus stop, the newly-inaugurated Madhavaram bus terminus, Poonamallee and K.K. Nagar.