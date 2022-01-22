MTC installs digital display boards at Central station stop

CHENNAI

22 January 2022 00:27 IST

Minister and Secretary recently ordered this to help passengers

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) has installed more than 20 digital display boards at the two bus bays in front of the Dr. MGR Chennai Central Railway Station.

A senior official of the MTC said the digital display boards, which are similar to the ones at railway stations, were fixed based on the directions of Transport Minister R.S. Rajakannappan and Secretary K. Gopal.

The digital boards show details of the bus numbers and routes at the two bus bays to help the commuters.

Advertising

Advertising