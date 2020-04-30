MTC honours retiring staff by visiting homes

For the second month running, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation honoured retiring employees by visiting their homes. A total of 69 staff of the MTC retired on Thursday.
In a press release, the MTC said senior officials visited the houses of retiring employees residing in various places, including Ayyappanthangal, Chromepet, Tambaram, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Ambattur and Avadi, and honoured them by distributing retirement benefit cheque, work appreciation certificate and sweet packets.
The retirement staff consisted of 23 drivers, 25 conductors, 10 traffic supervisors, seven technical supervisors and 4 administration officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.