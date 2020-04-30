Chennai

MTC honours retiring staff by visiting homes

The retirement staff consisted of 23 drivers, 25 conductors, 10 traffic supervisors, seven technical supervisors and 4 administration officials.

For the second month running, the Metropolitan Transport Corporation honoured retiring employees by visiting their homes. A total of 69 staff of the MTC retired on Thursday.

In a press release, the MTC said senior officials visited the houses of retiring employees residing in various places, including Ayyappanthangal, Chromepet, Tambaram, Saidapet, T. Nagar, Ambattur and Avadi, and honoured them by distributing retirement benefit cheque, work appreciation certificate and sweet packets.

