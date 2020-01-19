MTC earns ₹3.46 crore

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) recorded a revenue of ₹3.46 crore on Kaanum Pongal.

G. Ganesan, MTC managing director, said of the 3,000 buses, the transport corporation operated close to 1,500 from various parts of the city to tourists spots, including Mamallapuram, theme parks, beaches and other places. In Mamallapuram, the MTC operated 30 small buses.