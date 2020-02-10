MTC driver attacked by school students

A Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) driver was allegedly attacked by school students in K.K.Nagar on Monday when he reportedly questioned them about travelling in footboard.

T.Manohar, 49 was driving on bus route 12G from K.K.Nagar bus terminus towards Anna Square. Police said that school students boarded the bus at Sivan Park and travelled hanging from the footboard despite the driver asking them to get inside so that he could close the door.

They ignored repeated warnings from the crew and other commuters in the bus. Meanwhile, another group of students boarded at Kamarajar Salai bus stop. When the bus reached the next bus stop, the students outnumbered other passengers, and attacked the driver, police said.

Some of them kicked him, leaving him injured and escaped from the spot. A couple of college students also joined the group which attacked the driver, police said.

Most of the students are studying in schools in T.Nagar and Mambalam. The driver Manohar was taken to ESI Hospital, K.K.Nagar.

K.K.Nagar Police nabbed a few students and enquiring.