MTC draws flak for running only deluxe buses to boost revenue

Daily commuters say ordinary and express services curtailed on many routes

Commuters of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses are made to cough up extra for their ride as the transport utility allegedly runs only deluxe services on many routes.

The MTC, which operates a 3,425-strong fleet with a mix of ordinary, express and deluxe buses in the city, has, since the relaxation of travel restrictions, reduced or stopped operating express bus services on all routes resulting in commuters having to travel in deluxe bus services. During the pre-COVID-19 period, the MTC operated around 1,250 ordinary services, 1,225 express buses and 950 deluxe services.

N. Sabamoorthy of Tambaram said at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has hit the people hard and there were restrictions in suburban train travel during peak hours, the operation of a majority of deluxe bus services instead of ordinary services put extra burden on the poor commuters.

Mr. Sabamoorthy, who works in a private office at Broadway, has since switched over to using his two-wheeler along with his friend for his daily commute.

‘Indirect fare hike’

Consumer activist T. Sadagopan said by operating more number of deluxe buses, MTC has indirectly resorted to ticket fare hike. Mr. Sadagopan said its time the MTC resumed issuing the ₹50 daily pass which was withdrawn a few years ago. The daily pass was a big boon for hundreds of commuters.

A senior official of MTC, who denied that the transport utility had withdrawn the express and ordinary buses, said these were operated on a minimum scale of 300 services. He said at present only 2,750 buses were operated because of the huge fall in the occupancy rate. He said the highest number of ordinary services were operated at 1,250, deluxe services in the range of 1,200 and the remaining express and small bus services.

The minimum fare in deluxe bus was ₹11 and maximum ₹49 (30 stages where a stage is approximately equal to 2 km) while in express services the minimum was ₹7 and the maximum ₹35 and ordinary services the minimum fare was ₹5 and maximum ₹24.