MTC distributes masks to protect bus crew from COVID

CHENNAI

21 March 2020 02:15 IST

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has issued protective masks to the drivers and conductors who operate the buses. A total of 17,000 masks were distributed on Friday as part of COVID prevention measures.

In a press release issued by MTC, in addition to issuing 17,000 masks to 8,500 drivers and 8,500 conductors, spraying gun machines have been distributed to all the 34 depots for cleaning the 3,500 buses in a quick manner. Protective gear, consisting of hand gloves, masks and aprons have been distributed to the workers involved in spraying disinfectants.

The MTC has also advised the conductors to issue tickets properly without touching their mouths and the Branch managers asked to inspect the bus terminus and only after getting confirmed that disinfectants have been sprayed and garbage removed to leave for the day.

