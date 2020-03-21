MTC distributes masks to protect bus crew from COVID

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has issued protective masks to the drivers and conductors who operate the buses. A total of 17,000 masks were distributed on Friday as part of COVID prevention measures.
In a press release issued by MTC, in addition to issuing 17,000 masks to 8,500 drivers and 8,500 conductors, spraying gun machines have been distributed to all the 34 depots for cleaning the 3,500 buses in a quick manner. Protective gear, consisting of hand gloves, masks and aprons have been distributed to the workers involved in spraying disinfectants.
The MTC has also advised the conductors to issue tickets properly without touching their mouths and the Branch managers asked to inspect the bus terminus and only after getting confirmed that disinfectants have been sprayed and garbage removed to leave for the day.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.