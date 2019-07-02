MTC crew strike finds an echo in Assembly

The wildcat strike by crew of the MTC found an echo in the Assembly, with Opposition members confronting the government over the issue.
However, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar informed the House that the workers had been given an assurance that they would get their salaries by the end of the day.
Countering DMK member K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) and Congress legislator J.G. Prince (Colachel), Mr. Vijayabhaskar said only some unions were forcing workers to take part in the strike. Mr. Nehru said the general public, including students, professionals and workers, had been put to extreme hardship due to the strike.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor