MTC crew strike finds an echo in Assembly

The wildcat strike by crew of the MTC found an echo in the Assembly, with Opposition members confronting the government over the issue.

However, Transport Minister M.R. Vijayabhaskar informed the House that the workers had been given an assurance that they would get their salaries by the end of the day.

Countering DMK member K.N. Nehru (Tiruchi West) and Congress legislator J.G. Prince (Colachel), Mr. Vijayabhaskar said only some unions were forcing workers to take part in the strike. Mr. Nehru said the general public, including students, professionals and workers, had been put to extreme hardship due to the strike.