MTC conductor dies after passenger assaults him in Chennai

The passenger has been arrested; CM M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the bus conductor and announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased

Updated - October 26, 2024 12:28 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Aminijikarai police on Friday (October 25, 2024) arrested a passenger who allegedly punched an Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) conductor, causing his death, following a verbal altercation on a bus at Aminjikarai in Chennai on Thursday (October 24, 2024) night.

The deceased, J. Jagan Kumar, 52, was a resident of Little Mount in Saidapet. The passenger who punched him, identified as V. Govindan, 53, from Ambur in Tirupattur district, had come to the city with his wife to a attend a relative’s funeral.

As the couple was returning home on the ‘46 G’ bus, which they boarded at the NSK Nagar bus stand in Aminjikarai at 7.30 pm, Jagan, who was in his seat near the rear entrance allegedly shouted at Govindan and asked him to purchase tickets. Soon, a quarrel erupted between the two.

The bus was carrying around 30 passengers from MKB Nagar to Koyambedu.

Following a heated exchange of words, Jagan allegedly hit Govindan using the handheld ticket vending device, and Govindan retaliated, punching Jagan. Both suffered injuries and were rushed to Government Kilpauk Medical College (KMC) Hospital, where doctors declared Jagan dead on arrival.

Based on a complaint from the MTC bus driver Prakash, the police booked a case for murder against Govindan and arrested him.

CM announces solatium

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin condoled the death of the bus conductor, and announced a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family of the deceased from the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund.

Published - October 26, 2024 12:27 pm IST

