Chennai

MTC commuters irked by lack of bus shelters

more-in

Residents seek services to Broadway from Saidapet

In the absence of a shelter at Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus-stop in Saidapet, commuters have to brave the blazing sun. It is a busy stop as buses (including deluxe services) from Tambaram, Kundrathur, Poonamalle, Koyambedu and Thiruvanmiyur halt there.

“The bay dedicated for buses bound for Broadway and Central does not have a shelter. In contrast, there are shelters for services proceeding to T. Nagar and Ayanavaram,” says R. M. Sundaram, a resident of T. Nagar. Commuters also point out that a tablet listing the services that will halt at the respective bays should be displayed. They have also suggested that Metropolitan Transport Corporation ply services to Broadway from Saidapet terminus as most of the buses are overcrowded, coming as they do from faraway places like Kundrathur and Poonamalle.

“We are not able to get into the buses and school students can be seen travelling on foot-boards. Therefore, MTC should operate direct services from Saidapet,” says a commuter.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 25, 2020 5:00:32 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/mtc-commuters-irked-by-lack-of-bus-shelters/article30651804.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY