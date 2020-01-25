MTC commuters irked by lack of bus shelters

In the absence of a shelter at Metropolitan Transport Corporation bus-stop in Saidapet, commuters have to brave the blazing sun. It is a busy stop as buses (including deluxe services) from Tambaram, Kundrathur, Poonamalle, Koyambedu and Thiruvanmiyur halt there.

“The bay dedicated for buses bound for Broadway and Central does not have a shelter. In contrast, there are shelters for services proceeding to T. Nagar and Ayanavaram,” says R. M. Sundaram, a resident of T. Nagar. Commuters also point out that a tablet listing the services that will halt at the respective bays should be displayed. They have also suggested that Metropolitan Transport Corporation ply services to Broadway from Saidapet terminus as most of the buses are overcrowded, coming as they do from faraway places like Kundrathur and Poonamalle.

“We are not able to get into the buses and school students can be seen travelling on foot-boards. Therefore, MTC should operate direct services from Saidapet,” says a commuter.