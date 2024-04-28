ADVERTISEMENT

MTC buses skip the stop near Metro Rail station at Nanganallur on GST Road

April 28, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The MTC bus stop near the Nanganallur Metro Rail station on GST Road. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Commuters using the Nanganallur Metro Rail station on GST Road find the bus stop right next to it useless as no buses stop there. As the buses, mostly bound for the interior parts of Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal, do not stop here, the commuters have to take a long walk. A few buses bound for Nanganallur from Broadway (18R), T. Nagar (M18C), and Poonamallee (154B) do not halt here. To go to the Metro station, commuters have to use their vehicles or pay ₹120 for autorickshaws. 

T. Raghavan, Nanganallur.

MTC responds

A senior official of the MTC says that bus stops, once located far away from the Metro Rail stations, have been brought closer to them. But the crew skip the designated bus stops at some places. The crew will be asked to halt at the Nanganallur bus stop from the coming week.

LPG safety checks

Under the new safety rules issued by the gas companies, those who deliver the gas cylinders have to check the Suraksha tube for wear and tear. If the tube is damaged, they have to recommend its replacement. They have also been asked to do a few more checks and feed the data in a mobile phone application. However, many delivery boys do not check the seal and weight of the cylinders and skip the leak detector tests, as they have not been given the weighing scale and the accessories needed for leak detection. In these circumstances, the new rules will remain only on paper.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

