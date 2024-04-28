GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

MTC buses skip the stop near Metro Rail station at Nanganallur on GST Road

April 28, 2024 11:11 pm | Updated 11:11 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
The MTC bus stop near the Nanganallur Metro Rail station on GST Road.

The MTC bus stop near the Nanganallur Metro Rail station on GST Road. | Photo Credit: B. VELANKANNI RAJ

Commuters using the Nanganallur Metro Rail station on GST Road find the bus stop right next to it useless as no buses stop there. As the buses, mostly bound for the interior parts of Nanganallur and Pazhavanthangal, do not stop here, the commuters have to take a long walk. A few buses bound for Nanganallur from Broadway (18R), T. Nagar (M18C), and Poonamallee (154B) do not halt here. To go to the Metro station, commuters have to use their vehicles or pay ₹120 for autorickshaws. 

T. Raghavan, Nanganallur.

MTC responds

A senior official of the MTC says that bus stops, once located far away from the Metro Rail stations, have been brought closer to them. But the crew skip the designated bus stops at some places. The crew will be asked to halt at the Nanganallur bus stop from the coming week.

LPG safety checks

Under the new safety rules issued by the gas companies, those who deliver the gas cylinders have to check the Suraksha tube for wear and tear. If the tube is damaged, they have to recommend its replacement. They have also been asked to do a few more checks and feed the data in a mobile phone application. However, many delivery boys do not check the seal and weight of the cylinders and skip the leak detector tests, as they have not been given the weighing scale and the accessories needed for leak detection. In these circumstances, the new rules will remain only on paper.

V.S. Jayaraman, T. Nagar.

(Readers can write to this column at readersmailchennai @thehindu.co.in)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.