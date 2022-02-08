MTC buses from Poonamallee skip stops at Kathipara

08 February 2022 22:47 IST

Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses originating from Poonamallee terminus and bound for Broadway skip the bus-stops at Kathipara flyover junction and Kathipara Urban Square.

Due to this, commuters from St. Thomas Mount, Ashok Nagar, Ekkattuthangal, Guindy and Alandur are put to a lot of inconvenience. At present, the buses halt at a stop on Butt Road in Nandambakkam, after which they halt at Guindy. The two stops in between — Kathipara flyover junction and the Kathipara Urban Square — are skipped by the MTC crew.

Services — 49, 49F, 597, 54, 549, 154, and 54M — are supposed to halt at these stops.

Advertising

Advertising

“Commuters who want to go to Ekkatuthangal or Alandur have to walk down a distance of close to two kilometres,” says V. Jayachandran, a resident of St. Thomas Mount.

The stop at Kathipara Urban Square was created recently when the square was inaugurated in December.

The stop will be of immense help to the residents of Venu Street in Guindy, and Lawyer Jaganathan Street, Vembuli Subedar Street, and Eashwaran Kovil Street in Alandur. They earlier used to board buses from MKN Road bus stop at Guindy or from Alandur CMRL bus-stop to go to Grand Southern Trunk Road.