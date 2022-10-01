MTC bus runs over a conservancy worker

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 01, 2022 21:26 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 62-year-old conservancy worker was run over by an MTC bus at the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus depot.

The police said Baby Ammal, 62, of Avadi was working as a conservancy worker in the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus depot for a couple of years. On Saturday morning, Baby Ammal was sweeping the depot when M. Gopi, 45, working at the depot, backing up the bus for maintenance work. He could not see the woman and ran over her.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Ambattur Industrial Estate Police registered a case against Gopi and sent the body of Baby Ammal to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
road accident

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app