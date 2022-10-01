Chennai

MTC bus runs over a conservancy worker

A 62-year-old conservancy worker was run over by an MTC bus at the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus depot.

The police said Baby Ammal, 62, of Avadi was working as a conservancy worker in the Ambattur Industrial Estate bus depot for a couple of years. On Saturday morning, Baby Ammal was sweeping the depot when M. Gopi, 45, working at the depot, backing up the bus for maintenance work. He could not see the woman and ran over her.

Ambattur Industrial Estate Police registered a case against Gopi and sent the body of Baby Ammal to the Government Stanley Hospital for postmortem.


