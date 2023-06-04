ADVERTISEMENT

MTC bus knocks down woman waiting at a stop near Washermenpet

June 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A 60-year-old resident of Washermenpet, who was hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) bus on Saturday, died on Sunday early morning. The Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating. 

The police said M. Pachaiammal was a resident of Poongavanthottam near Washermenpet. She was waiting in the Mint bus stand on Saturday morning when a bus (route no. 57) hit her. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died. 

The police have arrested the bus driver. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US