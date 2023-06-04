MTC bus knocks down woman waiting at a stop near Washermenpet

June 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

A 60-year-old resident of Washermenpet, who was hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation Chennai (MTC) bus on Saturday, died on Sunday early morning. The Stanley Hospital police have filed a case and are investigating.

The police said M. Pachaiammal was a resident of Poongavanthottam near Washermenpet. She was waiting in the Mint bus stand on Saturday morning when a bus (route no. 57) hit her. She suffered severe injuries and was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where she died.

The police have arrested the bus driver.

