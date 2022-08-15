MTC bus knocks down girl returning home from I-Day event at school in Chennai

A schoolgirl, who was going home on a bicycle on the narrow Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet, was hit by an MTC bus

Policemen pacifying angry protesters at Chromepet where a schoolgirl was fatally knocked down by an MTC bus on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 16-year-old girl from Nemillichery was killed after being hit by a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus on the narrow Rajendra Prasad Road in Chromepet on Monday.

The girl, P. Lakshmipriya, was a student of Class XII in a private school and was returning home on her bicycle after participating in the Independence Day celebration. She was hit by an MTC bus proceeding from Hasthinapuram to Pozhichalur. She died on the spot.

The body was sent to Chromepet Government Hospital for post-mortem. Bus driver Devakumar has been arrested.

Social activists, who gathered near the accident spot on Rajendra Prasad Road, protested and sought removal of encroachments by shops and commercial establishments occupying the pavement posing danger to pedestrians and small vehicles on the road.

Activist V. Santhanam said the Rajendra Prasad Road, maintained by the State Highways department, has become narrow because of rampant encroachment by the commercial establishments.

A traffic police officer said a study would be conducted to ascertain the cause of the accidents and if any encroachments were found, the traffic police would coordinate with the department concerned to remove the encroachments.

Encroachments to be razed

Sources in the Highways department said encroachments alone were not the reason for accidents as other factors played a role. Encroachments like ramps, steps and name boards along the 2-km road would be removed on Wednesday, an official said.

“Shopkeepers, who are also local residents, do not think twice before using the road space to keep their wares and build ramps leading to their establishments. Not many buildings along the commercial stretch have parking space on their premises and people alight from their vehicles on the road. Large vehicles like buses and lorries should not be allowed on the road during the day,” said a former Highways official.