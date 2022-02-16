MTC bus driver dies after being knocked down at Basin Bridge depot in Chennai

Special Correspondent February 16, 2022 14:14 IST

Special Correspondent February 16, 2022 14:14 IST

Another driver, who was reversing a bus, knocked the 59-year-old down on Tuesday night

Another driver, who was reversing a bus, knocked the 59-year-old down on Tuesday night

A 59-year-old MTC (Metropolitan Transport Corporation) driver died after he was knocked down by a reversing bus inside the Basin Bridge depot on Tuesday night. The victim was identified as Albert, 59, of Madura Mettupalayam, Puzhal. He was working as a driver at the Basin Bridge depot. The incident occurred when Albert was walking inside the depot at 9 p.m. on Tuesday. Another MTC driver, S. Dinesh Kumar, 39, who was on the night shift, had finished filling diesel in a bus and was reversing it to park it at the entrance. The bus unexpectedly knocked down Albert. Albert was taken by his colleagues to the Government Stanley Hospital. But the doctors declared him dead later. Traffic investigation police, Elephant Gate registered a case and the driver Dinesh Kumar was arrested. Further investigations are on.



Our code of editorial values