MTC bus conductor arrested for death of minor

January 18, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar Police have arrested a 53-year-old conductor of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus for the death of a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The boy, C. Vishal, from Korukkupet, had died after falling from the bus on January 13 while going home. A senior official of the City Police said the boy sustained injuries after coming under the wheels of the bus near Vaidyanathan Bridge of Tondiarpet. He was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where, before he died, he claimed that the conductor had pushed him down.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, T. Chandran, the R.K. Nagar police, after investigation, changed the case from accidental death to causing death by negligence and arrested the conductor, R. Anbazhagan, of Kolathur.

The police are searching for the bus driver, S. Arasa Kumar

