GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MTC bus conductor arrested for death of minor

January 18, 2024 01:18 am | Updated 01:18 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

The R.K. Nagar Police have arrested a 53-year-old conductor of a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus for the death of a 14-year-old boy on Tuesday.

The boy, C. Vishal, from Korukkupet, had died after falling from the bus on January 13 while going home. A senior official of the City Police said the boy sustained injuries after coming under the wheels of the bus near Vaidyanathan Bridge of Tondiarpet. He was taken to the Government Stanley Hospital where, before he died, he claimed that the conductor had pushed him down.

Based on the complaint filed by the victim’s father, T. Chandran, the R.K. Nagar police, after investigation, changed the case from accidental death to causing death by negligence and arrested the conductor, R. Anbazhagan, of Kolathur.

The police are searching for the bus driver, S. Arasa Kumar

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.