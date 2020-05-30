Chennai

MTC asks maintenance staff to report for duty

Off the road: The MTC buses need to be kept in roadworthy condition at the time of inspection by Regional Transport Officers.   | Photo Credit: M_Karunakaran

Fitness certificates of 1,775 buses set to expire in June

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has directed the workers of the maintenance department to report for duty, as over 1,700 buses, nearly half of its fleet, need fitness certificate.

A senior official of the MTC said the utility runs 3,600 buses and during the lockdown around 300 buses were operated for government staff and essential services.

The fitness certificate of 1,775 buses will expire in June.

The buses have to be in good condition when renewal of their fitness certificates is sought from Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

The work involves repair, i changing engine oil, replacing worn out tyres and other maintenance work before giving a fresh coat of paint, he said.

While the officials would have to work daily, the staff would work on alternate days. Wearing of masks and gloves has been made compulsory along with regular washing of hands and maintaining a minimum of 3 ft. physical distance in the office.

