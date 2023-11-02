MTC asks bus conductors not to harass commuters demanding exact change for buying tickets

November 02, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) has directed the bus conductors not to harass commuters demanding exact change for buying the bus tickets.

The instructions come in the wake of commuters complaining about the conductors asking for the exact fare or giving smaller denomination amounts for travelling in the buses.

A senior official of the MTC said several complaints have been received from commuters about the nuisance caused by the bus conductors. A circular had been issued, directing the branch managers and time-keepers in the bus termini, advising the conductors to avoid unnecessary arguments with the commuters regarding the tendering of smaller denomination rupee notes and coins at the boarding of the buses, he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MTC has also advised the bus conductors to get necessary changes in smaller denominations of rupee notes and coins as advances when they start their duty to avoid such situations.

Social activist T. Sadagopan, while welcoming the move of the MTC, said the present situation is that the availability of small denominations of ₹5, ₹10, and rupee coins has been drastically reduced. One of the solutions for avoiding such situations would be for the MTC to start re-issuing single-day travel passes, taking into consideration the revised fares. Also, coin vending machines should be installed in some important bus stops in the custody of the time-keepers to help commuters avoid being harassed by conductors, he suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.