MSMEs to play pivotal role in making T.N. $1-trillion economy, says Minister

May 14, 2022

They will drive the Chief Minister’s vision, says

Micro, small and medium enterprises will play a pivotal role in making Tamil Nadu a $1-trillion economy by scaling up the Gross State Domestic Product by 2030, Minister for MSMEs and Rural Industries T.M. Anbarasan said here on Saturday.

Addressing a MSME summit organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, he said MSMEs would make a major contribution towards achieving Chief Minister M.K. Stalin’s vision.

Tamil Nadu granted investment subsidies to support MSMEs during the COVID-19 pandemic and nearly 2,784 firms received ₹169.44 crore in one spell.

He also highlighted other government measures such as new industrial estates and support to the existing units.

R. Gajalakshmi, managing director, Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation, said about 60% of the private sector employees were employed in MSMEs.

To create more opportunities, the summit had a panel discussion on the challenges faced by the MSME sector.

G.S.K. Velu, chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council, lauded the government for creating a single window portal that enabled the MSMEs to get approval, clearance and no-objection certificates from government departments.

Bupesh Nagarajan, co-chairman, FICCI Tamil Nadu State Council, also spoke, said a press release.