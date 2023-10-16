MSME owners organise hunger protest in Chennai

October 16, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Chennai

A large number of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) owners, who are part of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers Association, organised a hunger protest at Rajarathinam Stadium in Egmore against the hike in electricity charges. More than 2,000 persons operating MSMEs participated in the protest.

The MSMEs have been continuing their protest demanding rollback of hike in fixed charges, exemption from peak hour charges and network charges for roof top solar energy generation and cancellation of multi-year tariff policy.

J. James, coordinator for the association, said, “Our next plan in November is to submit a representation to legislatures in all 234 assembly constituencies, highlighting the difficulties faced by us. If no action is taken, we are planning to organise a human chain with all workers and MSME will also down shutters in December,” he added.