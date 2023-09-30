M.S. Swaminathan’s efforts changed the lives of many women 

September 30, 2023 12:43 am | Updated 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

Kasturi, 56, of Embalam near Puducherry, touched the coffin, stood for a few minutes quietly looking at the mortal remains of agricultural scientist M.S. Swaminathan and walked away, wiping her tears.

“I would have been confined to four walls of the house, had it not been for him. Only because of his research and efforts did I go from being a housewife to a representative of the country at a global conference in Africa,” she said.

From Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to women farmers, several people came to pay homage to M.S. Swaminathan, who passed away on Thursday. Many women from different districts who came to pay their tributes spoke about how his projects phenomenally transformed their lives.

“I have studied only till Class X, but through his initiatives, I learnt how to operate computer and helped the villagers. Teaching computer to the other rural women aside, I helped them with everything — be it giving them information about seed market, the market pricing of grains and how to get pension — I did everything possible for my community. I got an opportunity to speak about the community service at Tunisia. This is all because of his efforts,” Kasturi said.

Like her, Kadhanayagi, 57, of Sivaranthakam village near Puducherry, spoke about how the awareness programme he initiated changed the perceptions of people in her village, both men and women alike.

“I was also a housewife till I met him three decades ago. After that, his initiatives not only helped me learn farming and computer but also teach women, especially single women, about the importance of savings, the need to work, to be independent and even about how to handle sexual harassment at work. I studied only till Class X, but thanks to his efforts, I made a PowerPoint presentation in New Delhi some years ago on the work we do,” she noted.

Usha Rani, also from Embalam, said that after seeing these women, many more came forward gradually to learn computer in their villages. Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam said M.S. Swaminathan dedicated his life to the development of agriculture and the welfare of farmers.