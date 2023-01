January 04, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - VELLORE

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Coimbatore Range, M.S. Muthusamy, has assumed charge as DIG-Vellore range on Wednesday.

According to a press release, Mr. Muthusamy has succeeded M. Sathiya Priya, who was holding it as an Additional Charge. Ms. Priya is currently DIG Kancheepuram Range.