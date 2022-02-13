MRTS train services hit

Signal failure disrupted the he Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) train services between Chennai Beach and Velachery during evening peak hours on Saturday.

The train services affected around 6 p.m. were restored after more than one hour after the signal issue was rectified at the Velachery station. A train bound for Velachery was stopped at Thirumayilai station and commuters were asked to get down to find their own travel options by the railway authorities.

Mahesh, a regular commuter bound for Velachery station, said railway authorities, assisted by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), asked the commuters to get down at the Thirumayilai station and find their own transport.

A senior official of the Southern Railway said train services were not cancelled