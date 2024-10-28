ADVERTISEMENT

MRTS to resume train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery on October 29

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The revised timetable would be uploaded in the Southern Railway website

The Hindu Bureau

Representational image | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Southern Railway would resume the operation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Chennai Beach to Velachery from Tuesday (October 29, 2024). The Southern Railway had earlier terminated the MRTS services at Chintadripet to facilitate the construction of the fourth line between Egmore and Beach. 

ADVERTISEMENT

MRTS commuters in Chennai bear the brunt of delay in the fourth line project

In a press release, the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the MRTS services was being resumed with the first train service to be operated from Velachery to Beach at 4 a.m. and the final services at 10.20 p.m. Similarly, in the return direction, the first service from Beach would be operated at 4.53 a.m. and the last service at 11.13 a.m.

As per the revised time table, the Southern Railway would be operating 90 services in place of 120 services which were operated. However it plans to increase the train services in the coming months.

The revised timetable would be uploaded in the Southern Railway website shortly the press release added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US