MRTS to resume train services from Chennai Beach to Velachery on October 29

The revised timetable would be uploaded in the Southern Railway website

Updated - October 28, 2024 06:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Representational image

Representational image | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

The Southern Railway would resume the operation of Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) from Chennai Beach to Velachery from Tuesday (October 29, 2024). The Southern Railway had earlier terminated the MRTS services at Chintadripet to facilitate the construction of the fourth line between Egmore and Beach. 

MRTS commuters in Chennai bear the brunt of delay in the fourth line project

In a press release, the Chennai division of Southern Railway said the MRTS services was being resumed with the first train service to be operated from Velachery to Beach at 4 a.m. and the final services at 10.20 p.m. Similarly, in the return direction, the first service from Beach would be operated at 4.53 a.m. and the last service at 11.13 a.m.

As per the revised time table, the Southern Railway would be operating 90 services in place of 120 services which were operated. However it plans to increase the train services in the coming months.

The revised timetable would be uploaded in the Southern Railway website shortly the press release added.

Published - October 28, 2024 06:05 pm IST

