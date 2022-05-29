MRTS services on Velachery-Beach line hit as overhead cable snaps near Fort station

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 18:57 IST

Special Correspondent May 29, 2022 18:57 IST

Passengers going to the Central station from Velachery put to hardship; services restored on the line by 2.30 p.m.

Railway maintenance staff clearing the tree which fell on the overhead electricity line near the Fort station in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Passengers going to the Central station from Velachery put to hardship; services restored on the line by 2.30 p.m.

The Mass Rapid Transit System (MRT) train services were affected for more than one hour on Sunday between Velachery and Chennai Beach after an overhead electricity (OHE) line snapped near the Fort station. A huge tree crashed on the electricity line around noon. As it was a Sunday, train services were at a minimal level. A senior official of the Chennai division of the Southern Railway said the services were restored by 2.30 p.m. after a maintenance car was pressed into service. However, no trains were cancelled, he said. The disruption caused hardship to a few commuters who were to board long-distance trains at the Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Chennai Central station. R. Srinivasan, a resident of Taramani, who wanted to take the suburban train to reach the Central station, was advised to find an alternative mode of transport at the ticket counter. He and his cousin had to hail an autorickshaw to reach the Central station.



Our code of editorial values