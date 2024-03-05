MRTS patronage drops steeply as services stop at Chintadripet

March 05, 2024 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST

While the process of handing over the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) to the Tamil Nadu government is at an advanced stage, the MRTS has been losing its popularity among the commuters since the COVID-19 lockdown.

The latest problem is the truncation of the services at Chintadripet and the delay in resuming full services till Chennai Beach. The truncation was to facilitate the construction of the crucial fourth line between Beach and Egmore.

At one point, the MRTS transported more than 1.80 lakh commuters daily, but the number has come down because of various factors: services at an interval of 30 minutes at off-peak hours, absence of services beyond 10.30 p.m., poor last-mile connectivity, and concerns over safety.

The truncation of services at Chintadripet has caused hardship to commuters bound for the gateways to the Information Technology Corridor — Thiruvanmiyur and Taramani — from Avadi, Pattabiram and Tiruvallur because of the absence of cross-sectoral direct services.

According to the data provided by Southern Railway, except for Chintadripet, the number of commuters has fallen at Velachery, Thiruvanmiyur, Taramani, Thirumayilai, and Light House.

Huge rise in Chintadripet

While Chintadripet recorded a huge rise in the number of commuters, from 3,800 to 29,000, all other stations reported a drop. Velachery has recorded a drop from 68,000 commuters last year to 63,000 this year, Thiruvanmiyur from 15,100 to 12,400, Taramani from 10,850 to 8,090, Thirumayilai from 8,350 to 8,090, and Light House from 6,200 to 3,950.

A large number of commuters have opted for other modes of transport, including private vehicles and Metro Rail, to reach the Chennai Central and Parry’s Corner, as MRTS previously served government officials working in the Secretariat, office-goers, and lawyers of the Madras High Court.

T. Murugavel, who works in a public sector bank at Parry’s Corner, says the truncation of the MRTS services at Chintadripet had resulted in a huge crowd chasing the few buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) being operated towards Central and Parry’s Corner. Rather than travelling in crowded buses, he and his colleague are using their two-wheelers on alternate days to reach the office at their own convenient time.

Despite the absence of direct services, commuters from Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, and Avadi still use the MRTS and take the MTC buses to reach the Moore Market Complex station. Some of them have switched to buses.

Special buses

Based on the request of Southern Railway, the MTC has been operating special buses from Chintadripet to Vallalar Nagar through Central and other important destinations in north Chennai. But the commuters find the buses heavily crowded. Further, the Chintadripet station is unable to accommodate the heavy rush because of poor infrastructure.

T. Sadagopan, president, Tamil Nadu Progressive Centre, says the delay in the completion of the fourth line and the resultant termination of the services at Chintadripet has caused severe hardship to hundreds of commuters. He also faults the poor planning by Southern Railway of the implementation of the fourth line and the false promise, made at the start of the work, that the line would be completed by March.

At a recent interaction with the media, Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Viswanath Eerya said the fourth line was delayed by the unprecedented rain, caused by Cyclone Michaung in December last year, and the project was being speeded up. He said it would be completed by June and then normal services would resume.

Extension delayed

The inordinate delay in the completion of the extension of the MRTS from Velachery to St. Thomas Mount has forced a section of commuters to switch to Metro Rail from Alandur and Guindy because of the frequent services at rush hours, air-conditioned coaches, and lesser travel time.

The number of commuters has increased in the Chennai Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu and Moore Market Complex-Avadi-Tiruvallur-Arakkonam sections. This underscores the commuters’ dependence on the suburban trains, the cheapest mode of public transport.

In the Beach-Tambaram-Chengalpattu section, the footfall has increased to 10 lakh from 9.40 lakh. Tambaram has recorded an increase in the number of commuters to 1.44 lakh from 1.30 lakh, Mambalam 32,000, up from 28,000, Park 25,000 from 21,000, St. Thomas Mount 25,000 from 22,700, and Chengalpattu 58,000 from 54,000.

Services extended

The increased number of commuters in the Beach-Chengalpattu section could be attributed to the newly opened Kilambakkam bus terminus near Vandalur.

At present, the Chennai Division has increased the suburban services by extending the Tambaram trains to Guduvancheri at night hours. However, commuters want more services at peak hours to help office-goers.

The Moore Market Complex-Avadi-Tiruvallur section has reported a slight increase in the total number of passengers, from 4.75 lakh to 4.90 lakh. Perambur has reported an increase from 34,600 to 36,700, Tiruvallur from 69,000 to 72,300, and Arakkonam from 46,500 to 47,650.

Citing the operation of 12-car rakes in the Beach-Tambaram section, Senthil, a commuter from Arakkonam, says Southern Railway had promised to operate 12-car rakes in the wester section too, but has failed.