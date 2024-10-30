ADVERTISEMENT

MRTS passengers in a spot as MTC withdraws special services from Chintadripet

Published - October 30, 2024 07:21 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Passengers waiting for MTC buses in front of Chintadripet station. | Photo Credit: SRINATH M

On the second day of the resumption of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services between Beach and Velachery, hundreds of commuters continued to face difficulties reaching Dr. MGR Central station.

The Chennai division of the Southern Railway resumed the MRTS services to Beach station, but has skipped the stoppage at Park railway station. So, passengers who have booked long distance trains get down at Chintadripet station expecting special buses to take them to Central station.

T. Lokesh, who hails from Andhra Pradesh and works in an information technology company in Perungudi, said the resumption of the MRTS trains to Beach had no meaning if there was no stoppage at Park station, as the passengers have to take a long walk with heavy luggage from Fort station or get down at Chintadripet station to reach Central station.

The railway officials could have at least requested the MTC to operate special buses from Chintadripet station to Central till the first week of November, the commuters said. “It is clear that the railway officials have not planned properly. They could have at least communicated the information properly through media and also through information system at Chintadripet station about the stopping of special bus services,” said a commuter. 

