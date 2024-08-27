MRTS commuters bear the brunt of delay in the fourth line project

It has been exactly a year since Southern Railway truncated the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) services at Chintadripet to facilitate the laying of the fourth line from Chennai Beach to Egmore, causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters.

The fourth line is being laid at a cost of more than ₹243 crore. Once completed, the project will help to operate mail and express trains from Egmore and Tambaram and decongest the operations at Dr. MGR Chennai Central. Southern Railway had promised to complete the work within six months when the MRTS services were truncated at Chintadripet in August last year. But the work has been delayed inordinately, with no sign of completion in sight. The commuters have lost hope that the project will be completed before the year-end and the MRTS services will run from Velachery to Beach.

Workers affected

The truncation has caused severe inconvenience to the office-goers as well as the occasional commuters, especially those who want to board the long-distance trains at Chennai Central.

S. Krishnaraja, a resident of Perungudi, says commuters going to the Madras High Court, the Secretariat, and commercial establishments at Parry’s Corner are not able to reach their workplaces on time as the frequency of the MRTS services has been restricted to 20 minutes at peak hours and 30 minutes at non-peak hours. Previously, the services were available every 10 minutes at peak hours and 20 minutes at non-peak hours, he points out.

Crowded MTC buses

Many commuters are now getting down at Chintadripet and taking the crowded buses of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC). The MTC has been running a special service (32C) from the Chintadripet railway station to Vallalar Nagar and another service to the Central.

B. Santosh, a regular commuter on the MRTS, says that while the MTC is operating special services, not many buses are available in the evening and night hours when thousands of commuters go home from work; they have to rush to the Central to take the suburban train services at the Moore Market Complex station.

Severe overcrowding

Further, Chintadripet has not been designed as a suburban terminal. Hence, the station suffers from severe overcrowding, with poor toilets and access and inadequate last-mile connectivity to the Central and other destinations.

A senior official of Southern Railway says the fourth line project work — comprising tracks, stations and signals — has been completed at the Park, Fort, and Beach stations, and the track work remains to be completed only on 110 metres. It is pending in a portion where land was swapped with the Navy. The Navy had earlier given permission to start the work. Then, the compound wall was demolished and reconstructed. But the clearance for the track work near the Fort station was yet to be received. The work would be completed within one month of the Navy giving permission to start the work, the official says.

Work pending

However, a visit to the Fort station shows that only three tracks are operational, and the work on the fourth is in progress and the work on two new tracks for the MRTS towards the Park station has not yet started. The construction is pending at the MRTS Park station.

Social activist T. Sadagopan blames railway officials for the poor planning of the execution of the fourth line project. He says the operation of direct services to Arakkonam, Tiruvallur, Avadi, and Gummidipoondi helped commuters, especially women workers, to have a stress-free commute to the Information Technology Corridor. But the truncation of the services has made women workers from Avadi and beyond to opt for various other modes of transport to reach the destination, he says.

Only one line from Fort to Beach

The commuters are concerned not only about the resumption of the services at least by January next but also about the operational efficiency, if the normal services resume between Beach and Velachery and direct services from Velachery to Avadi, Arakkonam, and Gummidipoondi.

As the MRTS will have only one line between Fort and Beach (one of the two MRTS tracks has been taken over for the fourth line owing to land acquisition issues), the commuters are worried about the maintenance of frequency once the normal services resume from Beach.

A retired railway official says the trains from Chintadripet are operated from the same platform owing to the absence of turn-back and shift-track near Chepauk. This drawback has caused operational issues. A similar situation would prevail once the MRTS services resume from Beach. As the trains coming into and going out of Beach have to be operated on the same tracks till Fort, the frequency of services will be affected, the retired official says.

The MRTS commuters hope that Southern Railway will clarify on the operational issues before the resumption of services from Beach.