Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block at Cancer Institute renovated

January 20, 2023 09:48 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A renovated and modernised Mrs Madhuram Narayanan Block was opened at the Cancer Institute on Friday. It was rededicated by N. Kumar, vice-chairman, and Vijay Sankar, deputy chairman of The Sanmar Group. R. Seshasayee, chairman of the Cancer Institute, said The Sanmar Group had been the anchor for many social institutions, including the Cancer Institute. He recollected the request he made to the former chairman of The Sanmar Group N. Sankar to renovate this building and how he instantly agreed and added that the cause was always more important for him than money.

“The Cancer Institute is an institution with phenomenal legacy. The founders of this institution set high laudable mission objectives and goals and nurtured the institution to remain faithful to that goal without any dilution. The next leg of this journey will be significant focus on research with several eminent persons who will be a part of it. We need to focus on preventive oncology and early detection,” he added.

Mr. Kumar said being a cancer survivor and after having lost some of the family members to the disease, he truly appreciated the work of the institute. “While there are other centres treating cancer, in terms of both cost and excellence, this institution stands very tall,” he said.

Mr. Vijay Sankar said the uplift of this building was very close to Sankar’s heart and was one of the final projects Sankar had signed. “It gave him comfort that it was on track. The project has come out exceedingly well. It is honour to be associated with an institute of this stature that has done unparalleled work,” he added.