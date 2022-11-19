Mridangam maestro honoured

November 19, 2022 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - CHENNAI

Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman conferred the title “Laya Brahmam” at the 21st year Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam Art Festival of Naadhabrahmam

The Hindu Bureau

Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman

Mridangam exponent Umayalpuram K. Sivaraman was conferred the title “Laya Bhramam” during the inauguration of the 21st year Sangeetha Raga Mahothsavam Art Festival of Naadhabrahmam here on Saturday.

S. Baskaran, chairperson of the Tamil Nadu Human Rights Commission, said Mr. Sivaraman was a perfect example for the younger generation displaying unparalleled enthusiasm and commitment to music. “From his young age, he honed his skills and finished his arangetram when he was just 10. He has achieved so much in all these decades and brought laurels to the country by working relentlessly, he said.

Musician P. Akshaya was given an appreciation award at the event. Mr Baskaran said despite all the challenges Ms. Akshaya faces, she has shown that if you want to achieve something and you sincerely work towards it, you can accomplish it. 

Replying to the felicitation, Mr. Sivaraman said Naadhabrahmam had been running successfully for over two decades and had honoured several musicians without any bias. N. Subramaniam, founder of Naadhabrahmam, spoke.

