Mridangam maestro Guruvayur Durai honoured with Naadha Laya Siromani title

The event was organised by the Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi. It was celebrating the start of its 23rd year

Published - June 22, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Madras High Court Judge V. Lakshminarayanan presenting the title and cash prize to mridangam maestro Guruvayur Durai at the event on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

Madras High Court Judge V. Lakshminarayanan presenting the title and cash prize to mridangam maestro Guruvayur Durai at the event on Friday. | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

The Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi celebrated the start of its 23rd year, alongside International Music and Yoga Day, on Friday, June 21, in T. Nagar.

The event honoured mridangam maestro Guruvayur Durai with the title Naadha Laya Siromani and a cash prize of ₹10,000, which was presented to him by Madras High Court Judge V. Lakshminarayanan. The celebration was organised by N. Subramanian, the founder of the Naadhabrahmam United Gyan Academi.

Justice Lakshminarayanan spoke about the parallels between music and law, commenting on their structure and framework. He also emphasised how music was a powerful mode of communication.

T.K.V.S. Mani, former dean, Social Sciences of Delhi University, spoke about Mr. Durai’s achievements and their long-standing friendship since 1958. “Guruvayur Durai has stepped on numerous stages across various cities,” he added.

Mr. Durai, a disciple of Palani Subramaniam Pillai, recounted stories from his musical journey in his acceptance speech.

Mr. Subramanian also spoke. The event concluded with musical performances from artistes Suchithra Balasubramanian, D. Badrinarayanan, and Sai Raghavan.

