Nurses stage demonstration demanding regularisation and filling of 1,500 vacancies

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu MRB (Medical Services Recruitment Board) Nurses Empowerment Association staged a State-wide demonstration on Monday to put forward their demands, including regularisation and filling of nearly 1,500 vacant posts of nurses in government medical college hospitals and government hospitals immediately with nurses recruited through MRB on consolidated pay.

The nurses staged demonstrations at the offices of the District Collectors across the State to press for some of their long-pending demands. They demanded that all nurses, recruited during the COVID-19 pandemic and were terminated from service after 2.5 years, should be reinstated.

Permanent posts of nurses should be created as per the patient load and recommendations of the National Medical Commission and Indian Public Health Standards. Among other demands, the association demanded maternity benefits for MRB nurses.

Published - October 14, 2024 08:23 pm IST

