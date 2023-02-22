ADVERTISEMENT

MPs want better infrastructure, toilets and parking space at railway stations

February 22, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Chennai

They participate in a meeting convened by the Southern Railway

The Hindu Bureau

The members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing the constituencies and districts falling under the Chennai division, participated in a meeting convened by the Southern Railway on Wednesday to apprise them of the infrastructure works in progress and also to redress any grievances. 

Seven MPs - Dayanidhi Maran, D.M. Kathir Anand, Dr. Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, D. Ravi Kumar, M.K. Vishnu Prasad, and R. Girirajan, participated in the meeting. 

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh highlighted the station redevelopment work under progress and passenger amenities being upgraded. He sought the views of the members regarding the train facilities and other passenger amenities. 

Putting up a list of demands, Dr. Kanimozhi wanted the washrooms in all the long distance trains to be cleaned regularly and sought an update on the progress of the fourth line work between Chennai Beach and Egmore railway stations. She pointed out the need for improving the passenger amenities in the Tambaram railway terminal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The MPs also sought a public convenience to be provided at all the railway stations. They wanted parking space in suburban railway stations to be increased as most of the suburban railway stations like Tirusulam, Guindy and St. Thomas Mount, did not have ample parking space . 

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh and other senior railway officials participated in the meeting.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US