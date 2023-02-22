MPs want better infrastructure, toilets and parking space at railway stations

February 22, 2023 10:49 pm | Updated 10:49 pm IST - Chennai

The members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, representing the constituencies and districts falling under the Chennai division, participated in a meeting convened by the Southern Railway on Wednesday to apprise them of the infrastructure works in progress and also to redress any grievances.

Seven MPs - Dayanidhi Maran, D.M. Kathir Anand, Dr. Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu, Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, D. Ravi Kumar, M.K. Vishnu Prasad, and R. Girirajan, participated in the meeting.

Southern Railway General Manager R.N. Singh highlighted the station redevelopment work under progress and passenger amenities being upgraded. He sought the views of the members regarding the train facilities and other passenger amenities.

Putting up a list of demands, Dr. Kanimozhi wanted the washrooms in all the long distance trains to be cleaned regularly and sought an update on the progress of the fourth line work between Chennai Beach and Egmore railway stations. She pointed out the need for improving the passenger amenities in the Tambaram railway terminal.

The MPs also sought a public convenience to be provided at all the railway stations. They wanted parking space in suburban railway stations to be increased as most of the suburban railway stations like Tirusulam, Guindy and St. Thomas Mount, did not have ample parking space .

Chennai Divisional Railway Manager Ganesh and other senior railway officials participated in the meeting.