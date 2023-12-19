ADVERTISEMENT

MPEDA organises training on value-added fish products

December 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A hands-on training on value-added fish products was organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) recently at Sriperumbudur. 

Though India exported more than 17 lakh tonnes of marine products to 129 countries during the last financial year, only 10% of this was value-added products. 

In an effort to increase the quantum of value-added products in marine exports, MPEDA provided training to 30 persons from 19 seafood processing plants and government organisations. The sessions were dealt by Vietnamese experts, Tran Quoc Son and Chu Thi Tuyet 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 22 different products were prepared from shrimp, fish, cuttle fish and squid, said a press release here. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US