MPEDA organises training on value-added fish products

December 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

A hands-on training on value-added fish products was organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) recently at Sriperumbudur.

Though India exported more than 17 lakh tonnes of marine products to 129 countries during the last financial year, only 10% of this was value-added products.

In an effort to increase the quantum of value-added products in marine exports, MPEDA provided training to 30 persons from 19 seafood processing plants and government organisations. The sessions were dealt by Vietnamese experts, Tran Quoc Son and Chu Thi Tuyet

A total of 22 different products were prepared from shrimp, fish, cuttle fish and squid, said a press release here.