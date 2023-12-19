GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MPEDA organises training on value-added fish products

December 19, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A hands-on training on value-added fish products was organised by the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) recently at Sriperumbudur. 

Though India exported more than 17 lakh tonnes of marine products to 129 countries during the last financial year, only 10% of this was value-added products. 

In an effort to increase the quantum of value-added products in marine exports, MPEDA provided training to 30 persons from 19 seafood processing plants and government organisations. The sessions were dealt by Vietnamese experts, Tran Quoc Son and Chu Thi Tuyet 

A total of 22 different products were prepared from shrimp, fish, cuttle fish and squid, said a press release here. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.