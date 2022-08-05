Chennai

MP wants fares of special trains to be cut

DMK MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI
Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 05, 2022 21:05 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:05 IST

Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu (DMK) has urged the Centre and the Indian Railways to resume all mail/express and passenger trains and to stop charging higher fares on special trains.

Speaking during a special attention motion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Ms. Kanimozhi said several mail/express and passenger train services were stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledged that the Indian Railways had resumed 70% of the long-distance trains. However, several long-distance trains were being operated as special trains. The DMK member wanted the Indian Railways to reduce the fares in these special trains.

