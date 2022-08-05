Chennai

MP wants fares of special trains to be cut

DMK MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday.

DMK MP Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kanimozhi N.V.N. Somu (DMK) has urged the Centre and the Indian Railways to resume all mail/express and passenger trains and to stop charging higher fares on special trains.

Speaking during a special attention motion in the Rajya Sabha on Friday, Ms. Kanimozhi said several mail/express and passenger train services were stopped because of the COVID-19 pandemic and acknowledged that the Indian Railways had resumed 70% of the long-distance trains. However, several long-distance trains were being operated as special trains. The DMK member wanted the Indian Railways to reduce the fares in these special trains.


