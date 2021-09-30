MP urges IIT-M to redress grievances of reserved categories

CHENNAI

30 September 2021 01:47 IST

Representation submitted to Director

South Chennai Member of Parliament T. Sumathy alias Thamizhachi Thangapandian has urged the Indian Institute of Technology Madras to adopt a “fair process” to redress the grievances of members of the reserved categories.

She shared on social media a photo of her meeting IIT Director Bhaskar Ramamurthi on Wednesday and also a letter she submitted to him. In the letter, she highlighted the reports on caste-based discrimination against the oppressed communities and pointed to the resignation of Vipin V. Veetil, a faculty member. After Dr. Vipin Veetil resigned some months ago, alleging caste-based discrimination, the issue was taken up by the National Commission for Backward Classes. The MP called for “a fair process and active intervention for redress of grievances of the SC/ST/OBC members”.

She wanted to know the measures the institute had taken to fill the reserved faculty positions in line with the Union Ministry of Education’s instruction in August to all institutions to recruit SC/ST/OBC faculty members through a special drive.

