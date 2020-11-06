MP urges govt. to stop toll collection on OMR, ECR

Member of Parliament Dayanidhi Maran has urged the State government to stop collection of toll fee on Rajiv Gandhi Salai, popularly known as Old Mahabalipuram Road, and East Coast Road since they fall under the limits of the Greater Chennai Corporation.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, he said this was in violation of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008, that prohibited toll plazas from being set up within a 10 km radius of the Corporation limits.

After the expansion of the civic body, both roads had come under Corporation limits, he pointed out.

A. Francis, president of the Federation of Thoraipakkam Residents’ Welfare Associations, said the toll plazas on roads leading to the OMR were a menace to local residents. “Vehicles, including earth movers, trucks and cars, wanting to avoid paying of the toll, take internal roads,” he said.

K. Kalaiselvan, secretary of the Federation, said the Tamil Nadu Road Development Company had not obtained any permission from the government for constructing toll plazas.

A former official of the Highways Department said toll collection on the IT corridor was inaugurated when the DMK was in power. “The road has been constructed taking loans. The amount has to be repaid along with interest, which is why tolls have to be collected till 2035,” he said.