MP seeks removal of toll plazas on OMR, ECR

Member of Parliament from Chennai South Constituency Thamizhachi Thangapandian has sought the removal of five toll plazas on Rajiv Gandhi Salai and East Coast Road that fall within the Greater Chennai Corporation limits.

In a letter to Union Minister for Road Transport Nitin Gadkari, she said the toll plazas cause enormous hardships to people passing through Rajiv Gandhi Salai, popularly known as OMR. The stretch witnesses over one lakh vehicles every day, particularly during peak hours.

Residents and those who commute to work from this area undergo a frustrating experience as they have to wait for more than 30 minutes. The very purpose of easy travel was defeated due to the presence of toll plazas. The five plazas are at Perungudi, Okkiam Thoraipakkam, ECR- OMR Link Road, Sholinganallur and Uthandi.

She said people have been demanding the removal of the toll plazas. As their parliamentary representative “it is one of my earnest duties to undo their misery,” she said in a copy of the letter released to the media.